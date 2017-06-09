COUPON FRIDAY'S: Get Up To 50% Cashback* on Movie Tickets via Paytm, Bookmyshow

Time is standing still, until Shiv and Saira fell in love with each other, forming an entangled link that can not be broken by any means. As they move forward time go backward making Saira cross her path with a reincarnated lover from a previous lifetime and what happens next? This weekend catch Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Raabta' to get a glimpse of a fight of 'fate and feeling'. Witness a story about 'connection', connecting yourself with Paytm and when it offers 50% cashback up to Rs. 100*, it can't get any better.

Speaking of reincarnation, there is someone who can't cross that barrier but she can only be awakened from the dead. An ancient princess is brought to life from a crypt beneath the desert, with her there is a malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that could defy human comprehension as she chants her spell. Catch Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella on latest potential blockbuster 'The Mummy (2017)'

Okay, Gattu has a problem, he loves neighborhood girl Binny where everyone around him says that the girls of the neighborhood should be treated as own sister or mother. Can Gattu convince both Binny and the neighborhood that loves doesn't come asking? Catch Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan on 'Behen Hogi Teri', an interesting romantic comedy that makes you laugh

Bookmyshow Events: So Much Fun!

Significant events are happening all around the city, some may change your view and some may make you laugh out loud unconditionally. This weekend chose varieties of events with Bookmyshow.

Mumbai:

At sharp 07:00 PM, Fri 9th June be with Mika Singh when he electrifies the arena with his performance on 'Mika Live in Concert' and you can also witness an exclusive performance of the latest international hit '2 Shots'. Venue: L.B.S. Marg, Kurla West, Opp. Naaz Hotel, Mumbai

Fan of Padmashree awardee Usha Uthup? Then here is a night full of pop and jazz on the event 'Usha Uthup Nite' on Sat 10 Jun, 07:30 PM Venue: Road No 1, Near Mithibai College, Juhu Scheme, Vile Parle (West)

Sun June, 03:00 PM get into the world of painting in 'Painting With Red Wine'. After an amazing response to the 'Painting with Coffee' event, this is the next show hoping the same response with the different shades of red wines. Venue: 4th Floor, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishan Nagar, Road no. 5, Khar West

Delhi:

On 10th June 11:30 AM, get the hands-on experience on the art of cooking delicious barbecues under the guidance of a Weber chef on 'Weber Barbecue Masterclass'. Participants will grill, taste and enjoy the food they going to cook. Venue: Kh 415, Ghitorni, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Delhi

Bangalore:

Note Trip (Musical Evening): On 11th June 07:30 PM get into the Music Jam which going to be an intimate evening music where like-minded souls gather and jam together. Venue: Lahe Lahe No. 2906 - 2907, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Near BSNL Compound

Laugh unlimited on the shows 'Hoot Laughter Factory' with your friends and family and with the lip smacking food it just got spicier. It will be live on Sat 10 Jun, 08:00 PM. Venue: Level 1, Sarjapur Main Road, Block 2 Village, Varthur Hobli

Comedians exploding the arena with laughter On 'A#Sharp Tongue @ bFLAT!' and 'Evam Presents Laugh with an Engineer 2.0 by Appurv Gupta'. It is happening 11th June 08:00 PM & 01:00 PM respectively, Venues: 776, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, Above Kotak Bank & No.773, HAL 2nd Stage, Next To Axis Bank, Indiranagar Inner Ring Road.

Kolkata:

LetUsGo, Walk! Click! Eat! Feel! If you want to travel and do more with each minute of your life then you are at the right place to feel the new world of travel. Discover many street cafes and glide past the little village, you will be adding many adventures to your memory book with these events. Just pick a date and venue in Kolkata and you are ready for the guaranteed lifetime experiences. Go to Bookmyshow now for more.

