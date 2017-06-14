CONGRATULATIONS Air Asia On 3 Years Completion!! Get Rs.333 Off on Every Booking

The distance between two locations may never change but when AirAsia Celebrates 3 years across their domestic network the price becomes subsidiary as they offer Rs. 333 off on every booking. AirAsia also offering 33x Air Asia Big Points which you can avail later on and hurry now, as this offer is valid till 14th June 09:30 PM and it can aid the customer to travel till 30th September 2017.

AirAsia is a low-cost airline that operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries with the world's lowest unit cost of US$0.023 per available seat kilometer. Currently, the offer mentioned above is available on AirAsia Mobile App which has faster and smoother interface with the capability to filter according to once requirement and when you have AirAsia App, the lowest fares for any Direct, Fly-Thru, Island or City Transfer flights across Asia and Australia will be at your fingertips. One will be receiving updates on the latest flight promotions exclusively via the app and the chance to grab the lowest fares elevates accordingly. The offer is limited, claim your tickets landing on AirAsia now. And some of the intriguing offers to widest network at lowest fares are mentioned below.

Bengaluru to Kochi from Rs 1,499*

Bengaluru to Hyderabad from Rs 1,999*

Bengaluru to Goa from Rs 1,499*

Kochi to Bangkok - Don Mueang from Rs 3,999*

Bhubaneswar to Bali from Rs 5,482*

New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur from Rs 6,290*

Plan ahead and Book Now, you can avail it till September 30th. Remember, all fares are quoted for one-way journeys and for dedicated travel periods only. Fares include airport taxes. T&C apply. You may choose between one-way, return or if you are visiting multiple cities, you can do it within a minute by going to AirAsia and selecting those options on their website or app, respectively with One-Way, Return and Multi-city (Multiple Stopovers) options.

Choose between a number of locations and flights for a fun weekend or for a business trip, avail the AirAsia offer now. You can always pay less using free coupons, for more go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

