Cleartrip 11th Anniversary Sale: Get 30% Cashback on Domestic Flights*

Following the slogan -"Making Travel Simple", Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian online travel company which offers online booking services for flights and train tickets, hotel reservations, and domestic and international holiday packages to fulfill a promise of offering the single most comprehensive travel experience to its users. On Cleartrip one can easily find the option to book from numerous hotels around the world and it also offers a range of holiday packages including flight-and-hotel combination deals for destinations around the globe. Now, Cleartrip throwing upto ₹11,000 cashback as they are celebrating their 11th Anniversary. But the offer is limited, hurry now and use the below coupon codes to make most of your holiday experience, saving a load of cash on your flight tickets and stay.

Use coupon code CT11 and get 30% Cashback on Domestic Flights; get up to ₹2,000 per domestic flight booking. This offer is valid for the first 1,500 new users and 500 existing users and the daily quota resets at midnight every day. This offer is valid from 04 July till 13 July 2017.

and get 30% Cashback on Domestic Flights; get up to ₹2,000 per domestic flight booking. This offer is valid for the first 1,500 new users and 500 existing users and the daily quota resets at midnight every day. This offer is valid from 04 July till 13 July 2017. Use coupon code CT11 and get 11% Cashback on International Flights; upto ₹11,000 on a minimum booking value of Rs 10,000 and check-in dates valid till 30 September 2017. But keep it in mind, International Flights offer is not valid on Air Asia, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Tiger Airways, Scoot Airlines.

Use coupon code CT11 and get 30% Cashback on Hotel Bookings; upto ₹11,000 on a minimum booking value of Rs 8,000 and the wallet-cashback will get credited in your Cleartrip Wallet within 24 hours.

Use coupon code CT11 and get 30% Cashback on Cleartrip Local such as activities and Eat Out Experiences upto ₹300. Using this, instant cashback will be instantly deducted from the total payable amount. Also, remember that offer is applicable in selected cities.

Use coupon code INTSALE till 15th July 2017, and get an instant cashback of upto Rs 15,000 on International Flights as a Monsoon Sale.

Also, one can avail, booking any experience on local; get up to 25% cashback on any Activity & Eat Out experience + additional 10% cashback using MobiKwik Wallet and also book any flight and or any hotel and get 10% cashback in your MobiKwik Wallet.

Hurry now, celebrate the cashback and we wish you, happy journey on your Holiday with Cleartrip 11th anniversary. For more offers and free coupons, go to 'Oneindia Coupons'; save more, live more.

OneIndia News