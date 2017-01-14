Bush twins welcome Obama girls to 'the elite club of former first children'

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Former President George W. Bush Jr.'s daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have written an open letter of advice to President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia. On January 20, the Obama family is to officially move out of White House.

Jenna and Barbara had on January 20, 2009, written a letter to the Obama girls and shared their experience of living in White House. The twins had talked about how they were impressed by the grandeur of White House as seven-year-olds when they had entered it for the first time when their grandfather George Bush Sr was elected as the president.

They had shared advice with Obama girls and asked them to surround themselves with loyal friends, have fun and enjoy childhood. Bush twins had also talked about how as 18-year-olds they had again got an opportunity to live in White House when their father became the US president.

They had talked about how as grown up girls they enjoyed dining with royalty, heads of states, authors, and activists. Bush sisters had in their welcome letter for the Obama girls written that after Christmas they were going to vacate White House for them and they will have to fill it with their laughter.

Bush sister's most touching advice in the welcome letter to Obama sisters was to remember who their dad really is and had told the girls that only they will know the pride he felt at the time of their birth, on their first day at school.

The Bush sisters have set a wonderful tradition by sharing their feeling with Obama girls and welcoming them to the elite club of former first children.

OneIndia