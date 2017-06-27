Big Tuesday Sale: Amazon Top 10 Offers Of The Day, Up To 80% Off*

Pre-GST sales ticking its last week and now it's final Tuesdays turn to throw mega offers on all popular categories including fashion, electronics, pantries etc. And it becomes hard to miss out the best when smartphones with highest features or a brand-new Laptop for exchange, fitness equipment or popular books, everything that customer can summon is fulfilled within affordable price by Amazon. That's why here are Top 10 Deals of the Day on Amazon that let customers grab the maximum discounts on their desired product, in the shortest span of time.

Mobile Phones:

1. Buy OnePlus 5 (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM + 128GB memory) & get Flat Rs. 1500 cashback on SBI Credit Cards and Debit Cards.

2. Buy Moto G5 (3 GB, Fine Gold) and get up to ₹1,000 back as Amazon Pay Balance for Prime members.

3. Coolpad Smartphones such as Coolpad Cool 1, Coolpad Note 5 (Space Grey, 32 GB) and many more models are offered for up to ₹3000 Off & also Exchange offer is available.

4. By Pre-ordering Signature Edition Gionee A1, buyers can avail Free Sennheiser Headphones + Up to ₹1280 as Amazon Pay Balance + Additional ₹2000 Off on Product Exchange and top on that Get 45 GB data free for 5 months.

Laptops: Back to College 2017: Upto Rs 200,000 off on exchange* + No cost EMI on credit cards.

5. Time is to upgrade the laptop with advanced features; get Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (Core i5 - 6th Gen/8GB/256GB/Windows 10 Pro/Integrated Graphics), Silver with Upto Rs 17,000 off on exchange + No cost EMI on credit cards.

6. Get HP Pavilion 13-U004TU 13.3-inch Laptop (Core i3-6100U/4GB/1TB/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphics), Natural Silver with Upto Rs 17,000 off on exchange + No cost EMI on credit cards. Keep it in mind that there are many products with the same offers where exchange amount may vary, check them out before you choose the product for maximum benefit.

Deals in Fashion: Amazon Fashion - End of Season Sale 40% - 80% Off.

7. With soft Fabric, Vatsla Enterprise Silk Saree (Apex107Blue_Blue) is a Cotton Silk Banarasi Saree for women that are offered for 80% Off.

8. Made from High-Quality Kundan Material, Karatcart Designer Green Kundan Multistrand Traditional Jewellery Set For Women is also offered for 80% Off. & Each top brands offering the price as low as it gets, check them now. Shirts, T-shirt, Shoes, Sneakers, Kurtas, handbags, Watch and many other products are also set for sale with huge bargains indeed. Go to Amazon Fashion category and make your pick now.

Other Categories:

9. Sports, Fitness & Outdoors equipment that are fulfilled by Amazon have 35% off or more discounts.

10. On panties collection, customers can choose Subscribe & Save Coupons to save up to 10% on Subscription and additionally 10% off with coupons. And also remember to explore new book releases from summer 2017 that top editor has picked as the best books of the year so far and also other popular books with great discounts.

Go to Amazon now and grab the offers before it lasts and let everybody hear the good news Tuesday Sale has brought. You can always save more with free coupons, go to 'Oneindia Coupons' now and get the most out of discounts & offers.

OneIndia News