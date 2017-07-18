Amazon Top 10 Deals Of The Week, Get Up To 70% Off On Products*

After the completion of a triumphant celebration of Prime Day, E-commerce giant Amazon still conquering the online world with overwhelming yet affectionate offers. Now grant yourself the richness and glory of the exclusive stunning products and witness the mightiest strength of the fast delivery service and simply don't forget to write yourself a check for saving big on your each purchase. Here we are presenting you with Top 10 Amazon deals of the week that you can't just miss out. Check them out now and select which you think as the best.

OnePlus Brand Store Offers: From 17th - 21st July buy OnePlus 5 with Rs. 1000 Off on exchange and Rs. 2000 Off for buying OnePlus 3T. Buy Honor8Pro 6GB + 128GB for Rs. 29,999 and it is an Amazon Exclusive. Toys Bonanza: Get minimum 25% off on toys. Get your home monsoon ready with appliances which are offered for up to 50% Off at Amazon. Amazon Fashion End Of Season Sale: Get up to 30% - 70% Off on watches. 40% - 80% on Sunglasses and Women's Ethnic Wear and much more. Now use your Amazon Pay to buy travel tickets, food delivery service and also for movie bookings with Amazons partner websites. Also, send a gift card to your friend, family or loved one and get 10% back up to Rs. 50 on your first purchase. Get up to 25% Off on engineering textbooks (3rd & 5th Semester). Get Rs. 1000 Off on All-New Kindle now buy it for 4,999.00 and also buy Kindle Paperwhite for 8,999.00 with flat Rs, 2000 Off. Get up to 25% off with exclusive offers on Groceries and save 5% off on orders above Rs. 1000 and save 10% on orders above Rs. 2000 and sign in to avail the offer. Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote now and get 100GB Airtel Broadband free for 3 months, free 240GB data for 3 months from YOU broadband and plus free premium subscription for 3 months and Ad-free streaming for 6 months on Gaana plus Voot and Voot Kids.

OneIndia News