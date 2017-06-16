Amazon Now or Big Basket: Get Upto 30% Off*, Shop Now

Take your time and think it through but when it comes to the Amazon Now & Big Basket showdown; it happens in a blink, like their delivery speed. People often said that Big Basket is India's largest online food and grocery store and now e-commerce giant Amazon trying to have this glory but fast forwarding from this point, these two BIG names have marked their immense presence in the delivery of grocery & household items and when they offer up to 30% Off* on selected items, it can't get any better. Now they are showering the offers and discounts to attract more customer base. Let's find out who's offering a bit more for this Eid.

Amazon Now:

Search and shop within thousands of listed daily essentials in 'Amazon Now' and it guarantees the delivery before your watch counts 120 minutes. Other than express delivery, one can schedule the delivery in the available time-slots to get the products free of delivery charge. Amazon Now is available on Android and iOS platforms only.

This Eid, Amazon has brought many offers for its customers. One can expect up to 30% Off* on selected items within Household Supplies, Hair care, bath & body, Skincare & Makeup, Beverages, Packaged, Foods, Cooking essentials, Snack Foods, Pet Supplies, Baby care and Personal Care products. Currently, it is available in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

If you are shopping for the first time then you can avail Rs. 50 Cashback* on orders above Rs 1500 as Amazon Pay balance and it will be credited to you within 30 days.

Big-Basket:

Big Basket currently delivers its service in more than 20 locations in India. It has its name in delivering exclusively handpicked, best quality fresh items within lowest prices and it goes without saying that Big Basket has almost everything when it comes to the grocery. But their time slot it pretty strict and pretty flexible and when you chose to express delivery then you will get your product under 90 minutes. The consumers can choose between 4 time-slots according to their convenience and it will be delivered within that time and for shopping more than Rs. 1000 one will get a free delivery. The below offers are currently pouring happiness on Eid.

Get 40% off* on Dal, Atta, Rice and more.

on Dal, Atta, Rice and more. Get Flat Rs. 50 & Flat Rs. 100 Off on orders above respectively Rs 1500 & Rs. 2500.

on orders above respectively Rs 1500 & Rs. 2500. Buy Fruits worth Rs. 250 & get Rs. 25 Off .

. Get up to 20% Off* on Health drinks.

on Health drinks. Get up to 30% Off* on baby products like diapers & Wipes.

Enjoy your online grocery shopping, witnessing the difference with Amazon Now & Big-Basket; go to their store now and save big bucks on each product. And of course, you can always pay less using free coupons, for more go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and be notified.

OneIndia News