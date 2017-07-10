Alert: How To Take Advantage Of The AMAZON PRIME DAY, Save More Every Minute On 30 HOURS SALE

On the third annual Prime Day, July 10, India is becoming one of the 13th countries that are about to celebrate claiming the unimaginable offers for straight 30 Hours. e-Commerce giant, Amazon throwing nearly 100,000 products on sale with breathtaking discounts and the more staggering thing is to claim the exciting Lightning deals, by keeping an eye on for your favorites and as hundred of members will be watching and waiting to grab the identical deals with huge cashback it will be a lot to take in. But even that has a solution, set up alerts for deals that you're moved about and if it becomes a bit overwhelming as Indian Members are participating for the first time then you are in luck. Here is how you can make most out the deals without falling behind with other members and make the deal yours with discounts and massive cashback.

Have an updated Amazon App on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Be up-to-date with Prime Account; if the Free trial period is ending soon then buy the Membership, as it may take Rs. 499 but one can purchase some products that will give you back more money than invested. So it will be a win-win situation for both buyers and Amazon.

Make sure to Load Amazon Pay Balance , as you will get 20% cashback up to Rs. 200.

, as you will get 20% cashback up to Rs. 200. Have HDFC Bank card ready , as it will help you to avail 15% cashback on a successive purchase up to Rs. 2000. This will come in handy for purchase involved some big bucks.

, as it will help you to avail 15% cashback on a successive purchase up to Rs. 2000. This will come in handy for purchase involved some big bucks. Don't sit around waiting for the deals of interest to go live. Take advantage of the Amazon Shopping app (Android and iOS), and watch upcoming deals to be alerted about when they go live. Check out the Advanced Options, and filter options to select which prices you wish to follow.

about when they go live. Check out the Advanced Options, and filter options to select which prices you wish to follow. Pay attention to competitive pricing as other retailers will want in on the game and if your buying pantry products then check out coupons which will give you up to 15% off and if you are new to it then you will get 30% Off on your first delivery.

Stay alerted and be on the right to time to grab the deal when it goes live. Also remember, if you don't have an account then it is time for you to have it, as 10 lucky winners get a couple holiday to Thailand from MakeMyTrip. And also Rs. 750 Off on domestic flight round trip bookings of Rs. 5,000 or more

And also Rs. 750 Off on domestic flight round trip bookings of Rs. 5,000 or more If one wants to buy Amazon fireTV sticks then the buyer will Rs. 499 cashback on their Amazon Pay Balance account.

Purchase on the website or the mobile application during the offer period to receive a code which can be used to avail an instant discount of Rs. 200 or 50% (lower of the two) on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow.com. (Only for holders of an Amazon India Prime paid annual membership) and also receive a code which can be used to grab an instant discount of Rs. 150 on food home delivery bookings of INR 450 on Swiggy app/website.

Also, Redmi 4 sales start today, starting at Rs. 6999 at 5 PM and also one can avail extra Rs. 2000 cashback on the exchange while buying the OnePlus 5.

Buy Fashion Products with up to 70% discount and also get extra 20% cashback.

Keep these things in mind to make most out of the Prime Day. Go to Amazon now, and get ready to behold the exclusive launching of best products from top brands. For more and free coupons, go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and save a load on all your purchase.

OneIndia News