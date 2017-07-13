5 Reasons Why To Pick Your Daily Groceries Via Grofers, Upto 45% Off*

Indian on-demand online grocery delivery service, Grofers, modernizing the shopping experience for Indian customer every day by connecting them to local stores for groceries, fruits, and vegetables, cosmetics, electronics needs. Of course, they offer much more services which involve bakery items, flowers and more. Here are the 5 reasons for you to pick your grocery via Grofers and also top 5 offers of this week with free coupon codes. Scroll down now, move with the times and expertise your buying experience with Grofers.

Best Prices & Offers: Grofers guarantees cheaper price than your local supermarket and it also offers Money Back Guarantee, if you find it cheaper anywhere else*. Wide Assortment: You can choose from 5000+ products across food, personal care, household & other categories. Easy Returns: If you are not satisfied with a product than return it, at the comfort of your doorstep & get a refund within hours. Trustable Brands and Good Packaging: Aashirvaad, Act II, Amul, Boost, Bournvita, Britannia, Everest, Garnier, MTR, Nescafe are few of the numerous trustable brand available at Grofers and the good packaging leaves the mark of its own. Numerous Payment Options, To Instant Pay: Customers can pay with wallets like Mobikwik, Paytm or they can choose Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, American Express or they can also avail the Sodexo vouchers. On the top of these normal Net Banking, Pay on Delivery and Grofers Cash is always available to make the paying process instant and hassle-less.

Top 5 Offers of This week at Grofers:

Use Coupon code SUPER5 to get 5% cashback on every order for a minimum purchase of Rs. 2500.

to get 5% cashback on every order for a minimum purchase of Rs. 2500. If you are new to Grofers then you can avail 20% cashback on your first order using the code GROFERS20 and get up to Rs. 250 cashback.

and get up to Rs. 250 cashback. Use coupon code SBI10 and get 10% off using the SBI Credit or Debit card while paying (July 11-20th 2017) on the minimum transaction of Rs. 1500 and get up to Rs. 250 off per cards.

and get 10% off using the SBI Credit or Debit card while paying (July 11-20th 2017) on the minimum transaction of Rs. 1500 and get up to Rs. 250 off per cards. Order the household products and get up to 20% off.

On the order of Grocery & Staples get 50% off.

Go to 'Grofers' now and shop all your daily needs and remember to apply coupons to save some money on your successful transaction. For more offers and discounts go to 'Oneindia Coupons' now; save more, live more

OneIndia News