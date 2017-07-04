4th Of July Sale! Go American, Indian Style Upto 70% Off*

Thinking of a change? Thinking of a western fashion? America celebrating 241 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Commemorate the day with the brothers and sisters of United States getting a top collection of American brands from Indian fashion e-commerce marketplaces such as Myntra, Zivame, Koovs, and Jabong with huge offers on the stake. Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Arrow, Ralph Lauren and much more American brands always encouraged its consumer's to have a commitment to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and today they are up for unbeatable offers to linger on an Indian Style to share its thoughts freedom. Check out the offers and free coupons below to save and celebrate.

Offer On Myntra:

Myntra has become a favorite stop for all fashion and lifestyle needs. Now it is enriching shopping experience to shoppers with many exciting offers.

Reebok Big Day: Get up to 50% Off on Reebok Tshirts, Sports Shoes, Flip Flops, Track Pants, Sports Sandals, Tops, Tights and much more

60% Off on Brand ESPRIT: Only for today get a discount of 60% Off on Tshirts, Sweaters, Shirts, Tops, Trousers, Shorts, Skirts, Dresses and much more.

End of Season Sale: Tales of Tradition, Indianwear Fest is offering up to 40% - 70% Off on the brands like Jashn, Anouk, Pavechas, Libas, Florence, Banarasi Style, Sudarshan Silks and much more.

Offer On Zivame:

Online lingerie retailer Zivame was founded in 2011 with the revelation of helping women uninhibitedly shop for intimate wears and exciting offers from Zivame is given below.

Get 3 at Rs. 350 Each: Add any 3 products with the tag '3 @ Rs. 350 each' to your cart and then the discount will be applied at checkout automatically.

Liquidation Sale collection: Get up to 60% Off on Bras, Panties, Nightwear, Shapewear, Apparel, Swim & Beach. Go to Zivame now to explore more items and offers.

Offer On Koovs:

Motivated by the international runways and the global street scenes Koovs offer western fashion, catering to menswear, womenswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty products.

Shop for Men & Women Apparel with up to 60% Off and also get up to 60% Off on Tops and Footwears.

Koovs first time users can use code HELLO30 and get Flat 30% Off on their first order

Offer On Jabong:

With a broader selection of products and superior buying experience Jabong has brought a mountain of discounts and offers on top brands and also check out the coupons for more.

Get Flat 40% Off on Offers on footwear's and get 15% off using the code RUSH15 and get 10% off using the code BEST10 on selected products.

and on selected products. An offer for nonstop shopping: Get Min 30-70% OFF discount on All Lifestyle Products and get 15% off using the code: ETHNIC15

Buy 3 items in newly arrived Aviators Men @ only Rs. 999.

Ralph Lauren Store offering Sneakers, Perfumes, and EDTs up to 30% Off.

Get discount more than 34% Levi's Store and also get discount more than 44% Puma Store for Women. Monte Carlo Clothing for Women is offered for minimum 30% off and also get 40% off on International Brands as End of Season Sale.

