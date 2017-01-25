Dehradun, Jan 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wedy filed his nominations from Kichha, one of the two Vidhan Sabha seats he is contesting in the state assembly polls slated for February 15.

Rawat filed his nominations before assistant returning officer Naresh Durgapal in Kichha in Udhamsingh Nagar district.

His proposers Haji Sarvaryar Khan, Vir Manvender Singh and Thakurdas Sukhija were among scores of supporters who accompanied the chief minister to the assistant returning officer's office.

Haridwar (rural) is the other seat from where Rawat is contesting this time. However, he had not filed his nominations from that seat yet. Rawat is the first CM of the state to contest from two seats.

PTI