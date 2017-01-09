UP assembly election 2017: BJP to be a big winner?

Since the Election Commission of India announced the polling schedule for Uttar Pradesh along with four other states, various opinion polls have predicted a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

So far, nine out of 15 prime ministers have been from Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat represents the Varanasi constituency which is in UP.

The results in UP will be very crucial for the BJP. A big win would not just make Modi even more powerful, but will also be seen as a thumbs up for his decision on demonetisation.