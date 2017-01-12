DEBATE: UP assembly election 2017: Will demonetisation affect BJP's chances?

The country is still coming to terms with the effects of demonetisation. While Opposition alleged that Narendra Modi had crippled the country's economy, the PM went on to say that the move was introduced to curb the menace of black money and fake currency and that the government has received positive response from the people.

With just days left for the Assembly elections in five states -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, BJP is likely to cash in on the ongoing Samajwadi Party feud in UP and the noteban move to woo voters. But demonetisation has also left a deep impact on traders and businessmen in UP and Punjab, who have expressed their displeasure against the move.