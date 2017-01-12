DEBATE: Punjab assembly elections 2017: Will Kejriwal manage to win 'the land of five rivers'?

The political rumour mill has been hard at work ever since Sisodia told prospective voters in Punjab to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party as if they were voting for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

One Tuesday, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, appealed to potential voters in Punjab to assume that they are choosing Arvind Kejriwal to become CM when they vote for the party. He made the statement during a public rally in Punjab's Mohali and reiterated the same whilst he spoke to the media.

Sisodia's statement is being looked at as a hint of Arvind Kejriwal shifting base from Delhi to Punjab. Opposition parties, however, claim that they are not surprised and this move of the AAP was expected. "Punjab won't vote for Kejriwal. We are not surprised," said Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Read more about:

punjab assembly elections 2017, election commission, arvind kejriwal, punjab, manish sisodia

Other articles published on Jan 12, 2017
 