DEBATE: Punjab assembly elections 2017: Will Kejriwal manage to win 'the land of five rivers'?

One Tuesday, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, appealed to potential voters in Punjab to assume that they are choosing Arvind Kejriwal to become CM when they vote for the party. He made the statement during a public rally in Punjab's Mohali and reiterated the same whilst he spoke to the media.

Sisodia's statement is being looked at as a hint of Arvind Kejriwal shifting base from Delhi to Punjab. Opposition parties, however, claim that they are not surprised and this move of the AAP was expected. "Punjab won't vote for Kejriwal. We are not surprised," said Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal.