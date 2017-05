Home » Daily Cartoon » Who looks better with Aadhaar? A fat, protected cow or a malnourished farmer? Who looks better with Aadhaar? A fat, protected cow or a malnourished farmer?

At a time when the government is more concerned about the protection of cows, drought-hit farmers are suffering across the country.