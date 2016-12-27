Rs 36 lakh of unaccounted cash in 2,000 denominations seized in TN

Coimbatore, Dec 27: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were seized from a car in nearby Tirupur district, early today and five persons taken into custody in this connection, police said.

During a routine vehicle check, the car sped away without stopping at the checkpost but police managed to chase and intercept it at Perumanallur, some 10 KM from Tirupur, they said.

They searched and found cash Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes in the vehicle, police said adding five persons from here were taken into custody for interrogation. Police have informed the Income Tax Department.

PTI