University VCs meet Sasikala, Stalin slams move

The Vice chancellors of various universities meeting Sasikala Natarajan, an extra constitutional authority, has not gone down too well with leaders of the opposition. The leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, M K Stalin has written to the governor condemning the action.

In his letter, Stalin who is also the DMK treasurer said, "Academicians who are the torch bearers of higher education in the state calling on a person who is not holding any public office is unethical, unwarranted and unconstitutional". He requested the governor to action against the VCs in his capacity as the chancellor of universities of Tamil Nadu. Stalin rejected the claim of VCs that they were visiting Sasikala only to express condolence by quoting an AIADMK run paper Dr Namadhu MGR.

The AIADMK mouthpiece had carried the photograph of the VCs visiting Sasikala stating that they had come to 'urge her to take over the leadership mantle.' Stalin urged the governor to remove all academicians who met Sasikala from post of VCs and to prevent politicisation of their offices. The DMK leader accused the vice chancellors of belittling the dignity of the university.

தமிழக பல்கலைக்கழகங்களின் துணை வேந்தர்கள் அரசியல் நோக்கோடு திருமதி.சசிகலாவை சந்தித்தது குறித்து ஆளுநருக்கு கடிதம் எழுதினேன் #ViceChancellor pic.twitter.com/kSbKCxNpi2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 22, 2016

Vice chancellors of more than 10 universities in Tamil Nadu had called on Sasikala at Poes Garden on December 20. The visit came under severe scrutiny since academicians made a beeline to meet someone who is an extra-constitutional figure. It is noteworthy that editors and senior journalists in Tamil Nadu had previously called on Sasikala.

OneIndia News