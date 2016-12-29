The era of 'Chinnamma' begins for AIADMK

Moments after Sasikala Natarajan was appointed as the general secretary of the AIADMK through a resolution in the general body meet, posters of Sasikala popped up at the venue. The entire venue was filled with posters of only J Jayalalithaa when it began but posters showing Sasikala along with Jayalalithaa started to pop out as soon as the party chose its new leader. The posters displaying Sasikala were only an indication of how Chinnamma era has begun in Tamil Nadu.

Huge banners and posters with pictures of Sasikala along with a beaming Jayalalithaa were put up after the resolution appointing her as the general secretary was adopted. Even the meet was underway O Panneerselvam and Tambidurai left the venue to hand over a copy of the resolution to their new Chinnamma.

"We have asked Sasikala to take over the post of general secretary until a new general secretary is elected as per party rules. We urge her to accept the general body's decision," O Panneerselvam told media before he exited from the venue.

Sasikala who consciously kept away from the meet has also remained quiet on her future role in the party. Party sources expect her to take over by January 3 but no word has come in from Sasikala. She has so far not made public, her opinion whether to accept or reject the party's proposal.

OneIndia News