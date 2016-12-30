Sasikala Natarajan to take charge of AIADMK on Saturday

The newly-appointed general secretary of the AIADMK, Sasikala Natarajan is set to take over the reigns of the party on the last day of 2016. Sasikala paid tributes to J Jayalalithaa at her resting place on Friday. The new general secretary of the party placed the copy of AIADMK's resolution at Jayalalithaa's memorial as a mark of respect.

The AIADMK on Friday had appointed Sasikala as their leader through a resolution. Sasikala will lead the party despite open opposition by many party cadres. Even as she takes charge of the party, many Jayalalithaa fans gathered outside the residence of the late leader's niece Deepa Jayakumar. Cadres asked Deepa to lead them and shouted slogans in her support. While Deepa has made her political ambitions clear, she is yet to comment on her future role in the AIADMK.

OneIndia News