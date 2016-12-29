Sasikala Natarajan appointed as AIADMK general secretary

In its first general council and executive meet after J Jayalalithaa's demise, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appointed Sasikala Natarajan as its general secretary. 'Chinnamma will lead the party', said one of the most important resolutions passed in the meet today while another said that Sasikala has been appointed the general secretary until a new one is elected. While the word 'elect' finds mention in the resolution, Sasikala's role as the new general secretary, a post previously held by Jaya, is expected to continue.

"We saw MGR in Jayalalithaa, we will see Jayalalithaa in Sasikala", said the AIADMK party resolution. Even as the meet was headed by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and presidium president Madhusudhanan, Jayalalithaa's chair was placed right in the middle on which no one was seated. The meet began with condolence for the departed leader. The party cadres have been asked to work united under Sasikala as they had under Jaya's leadership.

Sasikala, the woman of the moment was however missing from the meet. Since Jayalalithaa's death, the party cadre has been urging Sasikala to take over the reigns of the party but she had remained silence over the requests.Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam however, confirmed later that she had accepted the resolution and will lead the party as its general secretary.



OneIndia News