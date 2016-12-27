Rama Mohan Rao's hidden message to PM and TN CM

While attempting to defend himself, former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohan Rao sent out a strong message to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He minced no words in criticising the state government for not coming to his defence. "Where was the state government?", he asked reporters on Tuesday. The statement, a direct attack on Panneerselvam who was in his office at the secretariat when raids were being conducted at the chief secretary's office.

"Would this have happened if Jayalalithaa were alive?", asked the IAS officer directly attacking Panneerselvam of not being able to stop what he called as an 'unconstitutional assault' on him. The IAS officer also said that he feared for his life and that many people saw him as a hurdle. Who are the people that the Chief Secretary hinted at considering he was Jayalalithaa's blue eyed official and was handpicked by her to be the state's Chief Secretary. "How much time does it take for a Chief Minister to transfer a chief secretary?", he asked as if to challenge Panneerselvam.

Many critics of Narendra Modi including Mamata Banerjee called the Income tax raids on Rama Mohan Rao an attack on the federal structure. In his address to the media today the IAS officer attacked the central government with equal ferocity. "What business did the Government of India have in the chief secretary's office?" he asked. His questions echo many concerns that were raised on the day of the raids. Many criticised the Modi-led BJP government of trying to establish its upper hand in Tamil Nadu. The BJP spokesperson in the state, Tamilisai Soudararajan, had even come out rubbishing the allegations.



