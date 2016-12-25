Presence of central forces during Chennai IT raids justified: Home Ministry

Chennai, Dec 25: Eyebrows were raised when the Income Tax officials sought the help of central forces when raids were conducted in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, IT officials carried out raids at the residence and office of Rama Mohan Rao who was then the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Personnel of the CRPF were seen outside the office and residence of Rao. On Friday West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee had objected to central forces being used and said that the law and order is a state subject. She said that the Centre's decision to make available 15 personnel of the CRPF apparently providing 'security' to Income-Tax officials and the staff deputed for operations in West Bengal" was blatantly unconstitutional, illegal and against all principles of conservative federalism.

The Centre however says that there was nothing wrong in providing the central forces. When the state police is not available in sufficient numbers, then the central forces step in. Moreover in the Chennai raid the top official of the state was being raided. IT officials cannot rely on the local police at such a time especially when they are under the chief secretary, officials in the union ministry informed OneIndia.

The Home Ministry official also added that not in all cases are the central forces deployed. It is just in ten per cent of the cases. When there is no adequate number of local police the central forces step in. This is not just in the case of IT raids, but similar occurrences take place when there is a law and order problem as well the officer also added.

OneIndia News