Would this happen if Jaya were around: Ex-Tamil Nadu chief secy

Breaking his silence for the first time after the Income Tax raids at his residence, former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohan Rao said nobody has the guts to issue notice of transfer to him. "I am still the chief secretary. Nobody has the guts to serve me the copy of transfer order. If Jayalalithaa were alive would this ever have happened in Tamil Nadu? What business does the Government of India and CRPF have in the Chief Secretary's office?", he asked.

Lashing out at the state government, Rao asked if prior permission was sought by the CRPF to enter his residence. "Where was the state government. Who gave the CRPF permission to enter my residence? They entered my son's residence at gun point. The Income Tax Department has found nothing incriminating. This is unconstitutional", he added. "Did they get the chief minister's permission? They had no search warrant against me. The only warrant was against my son."

Rao thanked Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee for supporting his cause and maintained that raids yielded nothing incriminating. "They found Rs 1.12 lakh and gold that belongs to my wife and daughter and about 20-25 kgs silver articles

"Fear for my life"

The IAS officer said that he feared for his life and that he was being targeted. "I am in danger. I may be a big hurdle for many. I was under house arrest and it was unconstitutional." he said. Following reports of raids at his residence being a fall out of raids on Sekhar Reddy, the IAS officer denied all links with him. " I have no links with Sekhar Reddy. He had nothing to do with government business, Rao also said of the sand mining baron.

Rao said that he will go to the people's court on this 'unconstitutional assault' on him. He also made public the Income Tax department's documents pertaining to raids conducted at his residence. Rubbishing media reports of a secret chamber in his house, the IAS officer said that it was only a store room.



OneIndia News