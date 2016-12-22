New currency amounting to Rs 1.34 crore seized in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 22: Officials from the department of Revenue Intelligence intercepted and seized Rs 1.34 crore near Chennai airport on Thursday. All seized notes were in new Rs 2,000 currency. Five people possessing the cash were detained.

The new notes were bound together and covered in plastic. It is suspected that the money was being transported to launder black money and also replace it with the demonetised notes.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Revenue Intelligence intercepted the five men. After a thorough check officials found several bundles of currency. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

OneIndia News