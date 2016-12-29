Madras HC judge raises doubts over Jayalalithaa's death

A judge of the Madras High court created a flutter after he expressed doubts over Jayalalithaa's death. Justice Vaidyalingam made an oral observation while hearing a petition seeking probe into the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's death. The petitioner, Joseph sought a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa stating that it took place under mysterious circumstances.

The judge while speaking in his personal capacity said, he too had doubts after few media organisations had raised doubts over Jayalalithaa's death. He further sought to know why the union government was mum on the issue despite having all details about the treatment that was given to Jayalalithaa. The judge also observed that there were contradictory statements given about her health and hence the truth be made public at least after her death.

The judge however did not take up the matter and referred it to Chief Justice to place it before an appropriate Bench. The matter will be heard on January 9. A private person had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking probe into the 'mysterious' death of J Jayalalithaa by a commission.



