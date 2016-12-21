Karunanidhi fine, to be discharged on Friday; hospital releases photo

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai released photo of a recovering M Karunanidhi and announced that the leader will be discharged soon. In a photo release showing the chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam watching television with his medical team, the hospital said that he was recovering well and will be discharged after completion of an antibiotic course.

DMK's treasurer M K Stalin had said earlier on Wednesday that Karunanidhi will be discharged from the hospital on December 23. The 92-year-old leader was re-admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai following lung and throat infection on December 17. The DMK chief under went a tracheostomy to help his breathing.

Karunanidhi had been in and out of hospital twice in less than 18 days after suffering from infections since November. The DMK had put off its general body meet indefinitely owning to the leader's health.

OneIndia News