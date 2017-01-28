Jallikattu violence fallout: Sec 144 imposed at Marina beach

Chennai, Jan 28: The Chennai police on Saturday declared that Section 144 will be imposed at Marina beach and surrounding localities starting January 29 and will be in effect until February 12.

The police, however, claimed that the prohibitory orders will not affect families, walkers, children visiting Marina beach for recreational purposes. Prohibitory orders will be imposed in Marina, Mylapore, Ice House, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Anna Square police station limits.

The Chennai police claim that the move to impose prohibitory orders came after several messages asking students to congregate at Marina beach continued to spread causing confusion despite warning and requests against it. The order comes in the wake of speculations that protesters may gather yet again on January 29 at Marina beach.

"By this order, all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chains, meetings, and movement of people in groups are prohibited in and on Marina beach," said the release by the Chennai police.

The Chennai police claimed that the identity of two police personnel seen indulging in vandalism in videos that went viral has been established. However, they maintained that action will be initiated if the videos are found to be genuine.

OneIndia News