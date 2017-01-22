Jallikattu- TN files caveat in SC, wants hearing before interim order is passed

Chennai, Jan 22: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court following the promulgation of the Jallikattu ordinance. Expecting a challenge to the ordinance, the caveat has been filed so that the TN government is heard before any ex-parte order is passed.

The ordinance is expected to be challenged in the Supreme Court. The court in such cases can issue an ex-parte stay without hearing the other side. The TN government wants to be heard before any interim order is passed by the SC.

On Saturday, an ordinance to allow Jallikattu was cleared by the Governor. Now a bill would be placed in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly regarding Jallikattu following which it would become a law.

The Supreme Court is already seized off a matter pertaining to Jallikattu. The court had stayed a notification of the union government which had allowed the sport to be played. The court is yet to deliver its verdict on the matter. Before the verdict is delivered, the court would also need to take into consideration the ordinance.

OneIndia News