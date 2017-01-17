Jallikattu ban: Over 500 arrested at Alanganallur, Madurai

Chennai, Jan 17: The police have detained over 500 persons who were protesting the ban on Jallikattu at Alanganallur town in Madurai. Over 1,000 people took out a protest march against the ban on the sport which was imposed by the Supreme Court.

Men and women descended upon the town in Madurai, which is popular for the sport, in protest. Scores of police personnel were deployed as a security measure. The police was on its toes to prevent any untoward incident as local intelligence suggested that the situation could turn chaotic.

As a preventive measure, the police took into custody over 500 persons to ensure the situation remained peaceful.

As a mark of protest, people hoisted black flags on their homes and shops remained shut in Alanganallur. This town is famous for the sport and hence the police deployment was heavy high.

OneIndia News