IT officials raid TN chief secretary in Chennai

Officials from the income tax department raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao at 5.30 am on Wednesday morning on the senior IAS officer's Anna Nagar residence in Chennai. The raid comes on the close heels of the IT department's unearthing huge haul of unaccounted money from businessmen in Chennai including Sekar Reddy. The biggest one being Rs 170 crore in cash and 130 kg of gold that was seized by three businessmen earlier in December. Sekar Reddy, one of the three businessmen was a former member of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam board and was suspended by the Andhra Pradesh government after huge amounts of unaccounted wealth was found in his possession.

Sources suggested that the IT department hadn't made any major seizure yet. Raids are being conducted in 13 places including Bengaluru and Chitoor.Properties belonging to the IAS officer's son and other relatives and associates are also being raided. Sources reveal that Rao was raided following leads from previous raids on Sekar Reddy in Chennai. CRFP personnel were posted outside the officer's residence as crowds outside started swelling.

IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao's residence in Anna Nagar(Chennai) pic.twitter.com/A0otFuXI8Y — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

Rao was late J Jayalalithaa's pick as recently as June this year. The 1985 batch officer was also discharging duties as the vigilance commissioner and commissioner for administrative reforms in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News