IT officials raid another Tamil Nadu IAS officer

Income Tax officials conducted a raid at the residence of Nagarajan IAS officer in Chennai. The raids come a day after IT officials carried out searches at the residence and office of former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Ram Mohan Rao. Nagarajan who is the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Warehousing was under the scanner of the IT officials. During the raid officials 6 kgs of gold and Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

This raid too is reported to be a fallout of raids on three businessman including industrialist Sekhar Reddy who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday. The court remanded him to judicial custody till January 3. Sekhar Reddy is suspected to be close to many politicians and bureaucrats in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. His bail petition was adjourned to December 23.



OneIndia News