Is Rama Mohan Rao still TN chief secy? asks M K Stalin

Minutes after former Tamil Nadu top bureaucrat Rama Mohan Rao claimed that he was still the state's chief secretary, M K Stalin asked Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to clarify on the same. "Rama Mohan Rao says that he is still the Chief Secretary. I urge the Chief Minister to clarify this statement. Pattali Makkal Katchi's Ramdoss asked for the CM to issue a clarification in the matter as well," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader stated.

Slamming the IAS officer for crying foul over the raids, DMK's M K Stalin said that the raids were not unusual. "Such raids have taken place earlier and Income Tax officials have enough evidence to conduct searches," he said. Reacting to the IAS officer's question on what business the Centre had in entering his office, Stalin said, "Although the Income Tax Department comes under the central government, it has its own officers."

Noting that O Panneerselvam was sitting in the secretariat when IT officials raided the chief secretary's office, Stalin asked if the raid could have happened without the CM's knowledge. He urged the media to ask the chief minister why the former bureaucrat was making statements that are contradictory to the government's decision.

OneIndia News