Idly weighing 68 kg, with Jayalalithaa's face made at Marina Beach

Chennai, Dec 20: Its been over two weeks since Jayalalithaa passed away but her supporters still haven't forgotten their Amma. On Tuesday, a 68 kilo idly was made in the form of Jayalalithaa's face at Marina Beach by her supporters.

Jayalalithaa passed away on Dec 5 after being hospitalised for over 70 days. She was buried with full state honours at MGR Memorial, Marina Beach after her supporters and politicians paid their honours.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Idly weighing 68 kg made in the form of late TN CM Jayalalithaa's face at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/wwChRcuzRZ — ANI (@ANI_news) December 20, 2016

Jayalalithaa was known for the subsidised canteens in the state called 'Amma Canteen' where food was priced at as low as Rs 5 for a plate of lemon rice and curry leaf rice. These canteen are run by women and other self help groups.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam met prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought that the Bharat Ratna be bestowed on Jayalalithaa and that a life sized statue of her be installed in the Parliament complex.

