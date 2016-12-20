Idly weighing 68 kg, with Jayalalithaa's face made at Marina Beach

Jayalalithaa passed away on Dec 5 after being in hospital for over 70 days.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, Dec 20: Its been over two weeks since Jayalalithaa passed away but her supporters still haven't forgotten their Amma. On Tuesday, a 68 kilo idly was made in the form of Jayalalithaa's face at Marina Beach by her supporters. 

Jayalalithaa passed away on Dec 5 after being hospitalised for over 70 days. She was buried with full state honours at MGR Memorial, Marina Beach after her supporters and politicians paid their honours.

68 kg Amma idly at Marina Beach

Jayalalithaa was known for the subsidised canteens in the state called 'Amma Canteen' where food was priced at as low as Rs 5 for a plate of lemon rice and curry leaf rice. These canteen are run by women and other self help groups.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam met prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought that the Bharat Ratna be bestowed on Jayalalithaa and that a life sized statue of her be installed in the Parliament complex.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jayalalithaa, idly, marina beach, chennai, tamil nadu

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 11:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 