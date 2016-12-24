Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao hospitalised

Chennai, Dec 24: The former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohan Rao who came under the scanner of the Income Tax department on Wednesday has been admitted in ICU at the Sri Ramachandra Medical college on Saturday. According to TV reports, Rama Mohan Rao was suffering from chest pain and was hospitalised.

Officials from the Income Tax department raided Rama Mohan Rao residence on Wednesday morning in Chennai. IT officials had claimed to have recovered Rs 30 lakh in new currency and five kg gold in the raids.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government appointed senior IAS officer Dr Girija Vaidyanathan as its new chief secretary with immediate effect. Vaidyanathan will also take additional charge as vigilance commissioner and commissioner for administrative reforms in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News