DMK chief Karunanidhi returns home; will continue to receive medical care

M Karunanidhi was discharged from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Friday. The 92-year-old leader has been advised to avoid meeting visitors owing to risk of infection. In a release post his discharge, authorities from Kauvery Hospital said that the leader will need a tracheostomy tube for a few more weeks. The hospital added that he will be under medical and nursing care at home by the hospital staff.

M Karunanidhi was discharged following the completion of an antibiotics course. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief was readmitted on December 15 for breathing related problems. He was rushed after he developed lung and throat infections.

The hospital added said that although Karunanidhi recovered well from the infection he has been advised complete rest. The hospital had previously released a picture of him watching television to establish the status of his improving health. This was the second time in less than a month that the leader was admitted to the hospital.

OneIndia News