Did ex Tamil Nadu chief secretary misuse position to help son, friends?

Documents seized during the income tax raids at former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohan Rao's residence suggest that the officer may have engaged in malfeasance by using his office to help his son Vivek and his friends bag state and central government contracts. The documents, seized from Rao's residence, reveal how his son Vivek had allegedly bagged a Rs 300 crore contract for outsourcing housekeeping, cleaning and security services at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

The documents also revealed that Bhaskar Naidu, whose Padmavati Hospital and Facilities Management bagged the contract earlier this year, works as director at Swan Facility Services owned by Rao's son Vivek. Documents show that Naidu and Vivek are business partners and serve as directors at sister companies.

According to the Income Tax Department, Naidu's hospital has so far bagged contracts from BHEL, Sri Venkateshwara Veterinary University, Tamil Nadu tourism department and South Central Railways. Vivek is also suspected to have shares in a luxury real estate venture in Bengaluru, preliminary investigations have shown.

OneIndia News