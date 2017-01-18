Chennai: Massive protest continues in support of Jallikattu at Marina Beach

Chennai, Jan 18: For the second consecutive day, thousands of enthusiastic supporters of jallikattu protested at Chennai's Marina beach demanding permission to host the banned bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.

[Also read: Massive protests in support of Jallikattu on Chennai's Marina Beach]

On Tuesday morning, more than 200 youths were taken into custody after they held protests at Alanganallur village.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu, traditionally held as part of the four-day Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Simbu have extended their support in favour of the bull-taming sport.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)