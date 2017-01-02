AIADMK now wants Sasikala to take over as CM

Two days after she took charge as the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Sasikala Natarajan is now being urged to take up the office of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, Lok Sabha deputy speaker and AIADMK leader Thambidurai has asked for her to lead the government apart from leading the party. "The unfinished tasks of the party and the government, as expected by honourable Amma, will be completed only when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government are in the hands of one person," he said.

The four page statement was all praises for the newly appointed general secretary and Thambidurai claimed that a single person not handling both the government and the party had led many governments into hurdles and have lost their credibility. The letter makes no mention of incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and what his future role will be if Sasikala takes over the office. The letter comes in the backdrop of the party consciously refraining from referring to O Panneerselvam as the CM since the day of Sasikala Natarajan's elevation as the general secretary.

Thambidurai's statement comes a day after three Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers including Revenue Minister Uthayakumar reiterated their demand for Sasikala Natarajan to take over as the chief minsiter. The trio asked Sasikala to uphold the party's tradition of one person leading the party as well as the government. The statement was made by the ministers at Jayalalithaa memorial. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is fast losing support from within the party.

OneIndia News