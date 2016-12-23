AIADMK meet: Will Dec 29 be Sasikala's day?

The All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is all set to call for its first General Council meet post J Jayalalithaa's death on December 29. While the official announcement is yet to be made, party sources have confirmed that the meet is likely to take place on the 29th at Vanagaram in the outskirts of Chennai. The executive and general council meet will not be held at the party office in Chennai this time around.

AIADMK is stepping into a new phase and new leadership. This meeting is expected to make Sasikala the new face of the party. AIADMK's spokesperson Ponnaiyan had earlier hinted that regulations that may prove to be a hurdle for Sasikala to take over the reigns of the party will be rewritten by the executive if the need be. This executive meet is expected to do just that.

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa in her petition to the Madras high court against Sasikala Natarajan has stated that only a person who has been the member of the party for a successive period of five years is eligible to run for the party General Secretary's post. The party's executive is likely to strike down this regulation to make way for Sasikala Natarajan.

Despite many appeals by the party and supporters to take over as their leader, Sasikala had maintained remained silent.

OneIndia News