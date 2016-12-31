AIADMK gets its new ‘lady in green’ as Sasikala takes charge

Chennai, Dec 31: Clad in a green saree, Sasikala Natarajan pulled a Jayalalithaa on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre as she took over the leadership of the party as its general secretary. While keeping mum on it all the while, Sasikala Natarajan accepted the party's resolution to appoint her as the general secretary without any qualms.

Heavy police deployment was seen outside the AIADMK's headquarters as hundreds of party cadres gathered in Chennai. Sasikala arrived at the party office and paid tributes to late J Jayalalithaa before garlanding the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran. Incidentally, MGR was the man behind Sasikala and Jayalalithaa's proximity.

Party cadre shouted slogans in support of 'Chinnamma' even as posters featuring Sasikala's pictures alongside Jayalalithaa's adorned the lanes leading to the party office. Behind the desk that once was Jayalalithaa's, Sasikala assumed office as AIADMK's new general secretary.

The party chose Sasikala hoping that dissent within the party will be quelled but murmurs of displeasure still ring in from the grass-roots level workers. The party for now has chosen its new chief. Sasikala Natarajan has emerged out of the shadows to become the new 'Amma'.



OneIndia News