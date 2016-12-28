AIADMK cadres assault Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer and husband

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband and her lawyer was assaulted by party cadres when they arrived at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday. Lingeshwaran, MP Sasikala Natarajan's husband was assaulted after he brought in the nomination papers for Sasikala Pushpa to run for the post of general secretary. AIADMK cadres also assaulted an advocate who accompanied MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband.

Violence broke out as Lingeshwaran and the MP's advocate visited the premises to submit Pushpa's nomination to run against Sasikala Natarajan. The move comes at a time when the party and its senior leaders have already decided to elect late Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala Natarajan as the next general secretary. Both were assaulted by angry party cadres. The AIADMK is all set to elect Sasikala Natarajan as its chief during its council and executive meet on Thursday.

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Pushpa who has moved the Madras high court against Sasikala Natarajan's elevation as the party's chief sent her nomination papers to the very post through her advocates.

OneIndia News