This is why your perfect summer companion is a bottle of 7 Up Revive

Summer is here and this season is famous for mangoes, air coolers, air conditioners and the unbearable heat. While the first is a delicacy that everyone enjoys, sweat is not only and irritant but also drains the body of necessary fluids. Some of the common problems people face during summer include increased thirst, sweat loss and fatigue. To battle the sweat loss you need to ensure that you keep recharging your body.

The main cause behind all these problems is the loss of body fluids and the body's subsequent difficulty in recharging the sweat loss.

This is what happens to your body when you are out on a hot summer day:

1. You start sweating which is basically your body's response to keep the body temperature low.

2. The sweating leads to loss of electrolytes and fluids in the body.

3. You start feeling frained and lethargic if you do not replenish the electrolytes on time.

4. Continued exposure to heat without fluid replenishment causes the body to start shutting down which may result in dizzy spells and fainting.

Doesn't it sound as if stepping out during summers is very dangerous?

What steps can be taken to ensure good health during summers?

The basic requirement to remain hydrated during summer is to drink lots of fluids. Fluids will help you in recharging your body after the sweat loss. One good way to do it is to keep a bottle of 7 Up revive in your bag along with a bottle of water.

7 Up Revive is a hydration drink that provides you with essential electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12 . This helps you hydrate your body when you are battling with the summer heat. Simple water may not be able to give you the energy and electrolytes you need when you are sweating and feeling drained.

Keeping a bottle of 7 Up Revive handy during summers will help you stay active throughout the day. Don't let the heat stop you from having fun!

#7UPRevive #SweatLossRecharge