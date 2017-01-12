TCS MD Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed as new Tata sons chairman

The Managing Director of the Tata Consultancy Services, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, was on Thursday named as the new chairman of the Tata Sons.

Former group CFO and TCS Director Ishaat Hussain hailed the decision and said Chandrasekaran would inspire Tata group to realise its potential.

He is absolutely the perfect choice, a great leader: Ishaat Hussain, TCS Director on Natarajan Chandrasekaran to be next Tata Sons Chairman pic.twitter.com/wUfrrHxxWG — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Believe he(Natarajan Chandrasekaran) will inspire Tata group to realise its potential acting as leaders in respective businesses: Tata Sons — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Chandrasekaran appointment came roughly three months after the former Chairman Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously ousted. Chandrasekaran will take charge as chairman of the Tata Sons from February 21.

According to reports, the selection panel unanimously recommended Chandrasekaran as chairman. The panel comprised of interim Chairman Ratan Tata, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Bain Capital's Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya.

Tata Sons had abruptly removed Mistry as its Chairman on October 24 last year and sought his ouster from operating companies like Tata Motors and TCS. Mistry subsequently resigned from the board of six companies, but dragged Tata Sons and his interim successor Ratan Tata to the National Company Law Tribunal.

OneIndia News