Sensex, Nifty open in the green, currency markets closed

There was some reason to cheer for markets as equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened in the green. Nifty opened above the 9,900 mark. The Sensex was up 43.94 points at 31814.83.

Currency markets and banks are shut today on the account of Parsi New Year. The Nifty was up 10.95 points at 9908.25 in Thursday's early trade. 519 shares advanced against a decline of 252 shares, while 25 shares were unchanged displaying a healthy market breadth. Midcaps continued to gain and metals were trading in the green on Thursday.

Information technology also gained. Infosys, HDFC, and Vedanta were the top gainers on both indices, while Bajaj Auto, HUL, Power Grid and Zee Entertainment lost the most. Banks continued to be under pressure at the opening bell. Tata Steel hit a fresh 6-year high while Vedanta hit a 52-week high.

OneIndia News