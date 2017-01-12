Rajesh Gopinathan appointed as new CEO of TCS

Mumbai, Jan 12: Global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as its new CEO and N.G. Subramaniam as COO.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the IT major said: "Gopinathan appointed as CEO and Subramaniam as COO".

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Tata Consultancy Services, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, was named as the new chairman of the Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran appointment came roughly three months after the former Chairman Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously ousted. Chandrasekaran will take charge as chairman of the Tata Sons from February 21.

According to reports, the selection panel unanimously recommended Chandrasekaran as chairman. The panel comprised of interim Chairman Ratan Tata, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Bain Capital's Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya.

IANS