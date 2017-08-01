Nifty inches towards 10,100, Sensex opens higher

Markets opened positive on Tuesday with Sensex opening higher by 27.90 points and Nifty looking to touch 10,100 points. The Nifty Midcap index opened at record high up by 0.4 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was at 32,542.84 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.20 points at 10,090.30. Tech Mahindra surged post strong Q1 earnings while Nifty bank touched near record highs.

The rupee opened at 64.10 per US dollars against Monday's closing rate of 64.18. BEL, JK Paper and Trent gained up to 10 percent. BT giant Biocon fell nearly 2 per cent during early trades.

India's largest public sector shipyard, Cochin Shipyard's IPO is open for subscription. The company hopes to raise Rs 1,400-1,500 crore through an initial public offering.

