Sensex takes a hit, closes at three-week low below 32,000

For the third straight session markets registered a loss of stocks on Wednesday as the Sensex took a hit of 216 points to close at a three-week low below the 32,000-mark. The growing sense of disquiet following Sebi crackdown against suspected shell companies seem to have impacted the index.

All sectoral indices, led by healthcare and auto, ended in the negative. The Sensex recovered partially before settling down 216.35 points or 0.68 percent, at 31,797.84, its lowest closing since 18 July. The index has now lost 527.57 points in three sessions.

The NSE Nifty also remained under pressure and was down 70.50 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 9,908.05. Intra- day, it cracked below the 9,900-mark to touch 9,893.05.

Sun Pharma was battered the most, plunging 5.13 percent to an over four-year low, after its US subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported weak quarterly numbers. Others to lose ground were Adani Ports, along with Cipla, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

NTPC, however, climbed up 1.25 percent, followed by ONGC, HDFC and Asian Paints. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,539.82 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 798.55 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

With agency inputs