Thousands throng Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was among the thousands to visit Sri Jagannath temple in Puri on Sunday to take the blessings of deities on new year day. The Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple.

"Hearty greetings for a joyous, peaceful and healthy new year. May 2017 motivate us to work more committedly for progress and prosperity of Odisha," tweeted Patnaik. Visitors also crowded the Chandrabhaga beach and Konark temple to get a glimpse of the sunrise on the first day of 2017.

Other places in the state, especially tourist spots, were packed with picnickers. Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at the Puri beach to welcome 2017. Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a sand sculpture of Jesus Christ at the beach.

--IANS

