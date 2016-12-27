Odisha: Businessman, aide arrested from Thailand in murder case

Paradip (Odisha), Dec 27: Prominent businessman Mahimananda Mishra and his aide, arrested in a murder case, were sent on a four-day police remand by a court in Jagatsinghpur district today, a day after they were brought to Odisha from Thailand. Mishra, Managing Director of Odisha Stevedores Ltd, and his aide Basant Bal were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Digvijay Das, who sent both to police remand after rejecting their bail applications.

Wanted in connection with the murder of a shipping company official Mahendra Swain here on October 26, the two were caught in Thailand on Saturday and brought here late last night via Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. Soon after their arrival in Bhubaneswar last night, Mishra and Bal had been sent to the Capital Hospital for medical check-up amid tight security.

Police said the duo had escaped to Kathmandu on a 15-day tourist visa after hiding at several places in the country following the murder of Seaways Shipping official Mahendra Swain. On Friday, a Kujang court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them. A look-out circular had also been issued against them earlier. With the arrest of Mishra and Bal, nine persons have so far been arrested in connection with the murder case, police said.

PTI