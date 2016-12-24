Who was behind the making of the tape involving former K'taka minister Meti?

Bengaluru, Dec 24: A woman political leader and a former police officer are under the scanner for allegedly planting a camera in former minister, HY Meti's residence who resigned after a sex tape became public. Informed sources tell OneIndia that several others too are behind planting the hidden camera in the former minister's house.

A sex tape involving former Karnataka Minister HY Meti became public on December 12. Television channels splashed the news following which the minister stepped down as excise minister. The CID which is probing the case has found that there were many who were behind planting the tape and also leaking the same in the media.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a gunman was told to plant the hidden camera in Meti's residence. The CID also has under its radar two women and an RTI activist who allegedly played a role in making the tape public.

An analysis of the call records show that 12 calls were made between the RTI activist and a prominent woman leader of the opposition party in Karnataka. The calls are alleged to have been exchanged just before the video became public. The probe further shows that the RTI activist was introduced to the opposition leader by a former lady cop. Sources say that the cop and the RTI activist shared a cordial relationship.

Sources say that the tape was initially made as a blackmail tool and was not meant to go public. There is still no clarity as to why the tape went public, the source also adds. The CID is close to completing it probe and will submit its report to the government soon.

